Governor Beshear sworn in for second term

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear started his second term after a private overnight ceremony, and on Tuesday, he was publicly sworn in on the capitol steps.

The day’s festivities have been at the center of a four-year-long planning process.

The lineup was chock full of Kentucky authors, musicians, and politicians, but the crowd was also full of state workers, like transportation employees and teachers.

Governor Andy Beshear will now begin work in his second term in office. He took time to thank healthcare heroes who led during the pandemic.

He made a point to show gratitude to those who helped during crises like devastating tornadoes in the west and deadly flooding in the east.

Governor Beshear says he is eager and looking forward to more economic development in the Commonwealth.

The message and theme of the Governor’s inaugural address was “moving forward together.” He says he wants to put divisive politics in the rearview and instead focus on the future of Kentucky.

