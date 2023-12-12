Taylor Swift birthday celebration at Discovery Playhouse

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are a huge Swiftie, you can celebrate her birthday in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday evening, December 13.

December 13 is Taylor Swift’s birthday, and the Discovery Playhouse invites you to come down and celebrate.

The executive director said they expect more than 100 Swifties to join together for singing and dancing.

You’ll also get the chance to make ornaments and friendship bracelets.

Marcus Theatre will provide the popcorn, served up in special Taylor Swift buckets.

The party runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

