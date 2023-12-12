Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

School cancels classes due to large number of illnesses

From Region 8 News at Six
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAYLOR, Mo. (KAIT) - Naylor R-2 School will be out for the rest of the week due to a large number of students and staff who are sick.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the school will use AMI days from Tuesday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 15.

AMI work or instructions to access work were sent home with students who were at school on Monday.

The school said students who were absent and did not receive their work or know how to access it can follow up next week to get caught up.

Classes will resume on Monday, Dec. 18.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving 2 vehicles; driver facing DWI charge
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say
At this year’s competition, several Heartland high school cheer squads took home state titles.
Heartland squads win state titles at Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association competition

Latest News

Just before the holiday season, a local gym received an early Christmas miracle with help from...
Community rallies together to help local gym purchase much needed equipment
City of Springfield could share crosswalk safety program with Cape Girardeau
City of Springfield could share crosswalk safety program with Cape Girardeau
Members of Opioid Affected Youth Initiative meet with Rep. Tara Peters, R-Rolla, at the...
Proposed law would require training on emergency opioid-blocking drug in Missouri’s middle, high schools
Pastor Bob Lenz said they’re working to meet a growing need not just in town, but surrounding...
Scott Co. pastor joins call for more permanent way to help the homeless across southeast Mo.