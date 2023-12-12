School cancels classes due to large number of illnesses

NAYLOR, Mo. (KAIT) - Naylor R-2 School will be out for the rest of the week due to a large number of students and staff who are sick.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the school will use AMI days from Tuesday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 15.

AMI work or instructions to access work were sent home with students who were at school on Monday.

The school said students who were absent and did not receive their work or know how to access it can follow up next week to get caught up.

Classes will resume on Monday, Dec. 18.

