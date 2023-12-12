Heartland Votes
Quiet and dry

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/12.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Good afternoon, today will be slightly warmer than yesterday. The sunshine will stick around throughout the afternoon. A weak cold front moves through tonight which will bring an increase in high clouds overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will feel little bit cooler due to northeast winds with highs in the lower 50s. The remainder of the work week will continue to be quiet and mild for this time of year. As of now, there is a system moving our way for the weekend but it is not expected to have a big impact on us. Clouds will increase and there is a slight chance for spot shower Saturday besides that we will remain mostly dry and still above average through the next several days.

