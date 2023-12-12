Onder to make campaign announcement in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former State Senator Bob Onder wants to be Missouri’s next lieutenant governor.

The conservative Republican from St. Charles county has termed out of the senate.

Onder says if elected, he wants to use the Lieutenant Governor’s Office to promote Missouri’s economy and address safety issues like human trafficking and fentanyl addiction.

More of his plans could be reveled on Tuesday morning, December 12 when he makes a stop in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Onder is scheduled to make a campaign announcement at 10 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott on 400 Broadway Street.

