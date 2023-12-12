Missouri’s ‘abortion homicide’ bill opposed by anti-abortion group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple pre-filed bills in the Missouri legislature would allow prosecutors to bring homicide or assault charges against a woman who receives an abortion in the state.

“Unless specifically provided otherwise, enforcement is subject to the same presumptions, defenses, justifications, laws of parties, immunities, and clemencies as would apply where the victim is a person who had been born alive,” the legislation states.

A version of this bill was submitted in the Missouri House by state Rep. Bob Titus, R-Billings, and a Senate version was submitted by state Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove.

“To me, it’s just about protecting a baby’s life like we do every other person’s life,” Rep. Titus told The Associated Press. “The prosecution is just a consequence of taking an innocent human life.”

Neither Titus nor Moon responded to the bureau’s questions about their respective bills.

The legislation is opposed by some of Missouri’s most vocal advocates for the abolishment of abortion, including Campaign Life Missouri.

In a memo published in May, the group’s director and long-time anti-abortion lobbyist Sam Lee wrote about an identical piece of legislation filed by Moon during the most recent session, saying it was not consistent with the “pro-life” position.

“As numerous pro-life groups across the country have stated, ‘any measure seeking to criminalize or punish women is not pro-life and we stand firmly opposed to such efforts,’” Lee wrote. “Missouri lawmakers have been consistent in never making a woman who undergoes an abortion subject to criminal prosecution. There is no reason for that practice and tradition in Missouri to change.”

Abortion rights advocates criticized the bill as being intended for nothing more than staking out a public position in an attempt to desensitize Missouri citizens to extreme, illiberal nature of the proposal.

Maggie Olivia, senior policy manager with Abortion Action Missouri, said even the opposition by anti-abortion groups to such a bill is motivated more by politics than actual principal.

“Anti-abortion folks try to publicly distance themselves from bills like this, because they know that criminalization is politically unpopular,” Olivia said. “I think that the opportunity to publicly align themselves with opposition to these bills, is really more for messaging purposes only in order to retain their own base, while knowing full well, that the bills that they do lobby on and support actually lead to criminalization of pregnancy outcomes already.”

The news bureau asked Senate Majority Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, and House Majority Leader Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lees Summit about the likelihood that this legislation receives priority focus in the coming session.

“These bills do not represent the mainstream thinking of Missourians or Republicans in the general assembly,” Patterson said. “They are not pro-life. Our body should focus on legislation that makes life better for Missourians and makes families want to live here. These bills would do the opposite.”

Sen. Rowden did not provide a response as of this article’s publication.

Constitutional Right to Abortion in Missouri

Multiple efforts are underway in the state of Missouri to put a a version of an abortion rights question before voters on the November 2024 statewide ballot.

One effort, supported by abortion rights advocates and organizations, would lift the state’s strict ban on abortion and enshrine reproductive rights in the state’s constitution.

Another initiative, backed by moderate conservatives, would mildly scale back the abortion ban by introducing exceptions for cases of rape, incest and an anomaly deemed to be fatal to the fetus. This initiative would also block the government from interfering in an abortion procedure during the first trimester, or 12 weeks, of a pregnancy.

Both efforts have been the subject of multiple court challenges focusing on the language which will be presented to voters, the fiscal note summary which informs voters of the financial impact of an amendment and challenges over adherence to the initiative process itself.

The news bureau recently asked Missouri’s GOP candidates for governor whether they would take an oath to ‘support’ the Missouri Constitution if voters include in it a provision protecting abortion rights.

While Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and state Sen. Bill Eigel implied or outright stated that they would actively work to dismantle abortion rights after swearing the oath of office, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said that his principles would not allow him to do.

