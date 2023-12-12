Heartland Votes
Man killed, child injured in single-vehicle crash

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Paducah man died after a single-vehicle...
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Paducah man died after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Paducah man died after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the scene of a crash in the 4000 block of Benton Road in Paducah, Kentucky around 8:49 a.m. on December 12.

When they arrived, deputies found the driver, 39-year-old Roger Hyatte, and a five-year-old female passenger, inside a passenger car that was suspended in the air by a chain link fence.

Following the preliminary investigation, deputies determined that Hyatte’s vehicle was traveling westbound on Benton Rd., traveled across the oncoming lane of traffic, into an eastbound ditch and then up an embankment, finally coming to rest in a fence.

Based on witness statements, it is believed that speed was a factor in the collision.

Hyatte had incapacitating injuries and was taken to an area hospital by Mercy Regional Ambulance. The child was also transported to an area hospital, but she had non-incapacitating injuries.

The sheriff’s office reports that Hyatte died at the hospital shortly after the collision. The child was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.

The McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Reidland Farley Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, McCracken County Public Schools and Prestige Towing.

This investigation is ongoing.

