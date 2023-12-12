Heartland Votes
Man accused of pulling gun on woman he met on dating app

Tony Bess Jr. was charged with unlawful use of a firearm.
Tony Bess Jr. was charged with unlawful use of a firearm.(Hazelwood Police Department)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was charged on Tuesday for allegedly pulling a gun on a woman that he met on a dating app.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tony Bess Jr., 27, with unlawful use and possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $300,000, cash-only bond.

According to a Hazelwood Police Department, Bess, Jr. met the victim in early December on an online dating app and moved into the victim’s home days later. On December 8, the pair got into an argument, and Bess, Jr. pulled out a black Ruger 9mm handgun.

Another argument broke out the next day, leading to the victim calling the police again, and she told officers he had narcotics. Police called for a K9 officer and found the gun, along with a scale with white powdery residue.

Police say Bess, Jr. is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

