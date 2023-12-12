Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

JCAR pushes decision on ISP assault weapons ban registry rules until next meeting

WGEM News at Six
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Proposed rules from the Illinois State Police (ISP) regarding the state’s assault weapons ban are on hold. Members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) Tuesday put off making a decision until next month’s meeting on Jan. 16.

On Dec. 5, ISP unveiled its latest proposed rules for the assault weapons ban registry.

“Predominantly, many of the changes that we made were to flesh out additional definitions with respect to some of the exemptions to further explain some of those exemptions and how they were to be applied within our statutory authority,” said Suzanne Bond, ISP acting chief legal counsel.

The proposed rules explains things including what is considered an assault weapon-attachment, what happens if someone’s Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card is denied or revoked, including during the appeal process, as well as exemptions in the law.

People who owned now-banned weapons and weapon attachments before Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law Jan. 10 can keep them. They do have register them with ISP through their FOID card online by Jan. 1.

Tuesday, JCAR members, the lawmakers tasked with overseeing state-agency rulemaking, got their first official look at the proposal.

“I know a lot of work has gone into this topic and a lot of work will continue. Obviously there have been a lot of questions placed on the record today. Some have been answered, some will require further research and reporting back to the committee,” said Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria.

Right now, while ISP’s proposed permanent rules are on hold, the agency has a emergency rule in place governing the registry. It expires Feb. 11.

A federal judge in East St. Louis also heard arguments on whether to issue an injunction blocking only the registry Tuesday. Though the case is taking place independent of JCAR’s work, it could impact the registry’s future.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.
12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on gun and drug charges.
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 12 years in prison for gun, meth crimes

Latest News

Residents in Lilbourn, Missouri say the water in their homes is so brown, they cannot drink or...
Lilbourn, Mo. residents urge city leaders to find solution for ongoing water issues
A bond reduction hearing was held on Tuesday for a Scott County man accused of sex crimes...
Judge sets bond at $50K for Scott County man accused of child molestation, sodomy
As they dream about their future careers, Cairo, Illinois students said they are also focused...
College and career fair inspires Cairo, Ill. students
Students from elementary to high school are bagging a holiday feast at the Temple Baptist Church.
Caruthersville students give back to community with food drive and giveaway
Former State Senator Bob Onder is seeking the Republican nomination for Missouri lieutenant...
Onder seeking Republican nomination for Mo. lieutenant governor