JCAR pushes decision on ISP assault weapons ban registry rules until next meeting

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Proposed rules from the Illinois State Police (ISP) regarding the state’s assault weapons ban are on hold. Members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) Tuesday put off making a decision until next month’s meeting on Jan. 16.

On Dec. 5, ISP unveiled its latest proposed rules for the assault weapons ban registry.

“Predominantly, many of the changes that we made were to flesh out additional definitions with respect to some of the exemptions to further explain some of those exemptions and how they were to be applied within our statutory authority,” said Suzanne Bond, ISP acting chief legal counsel.

The proposed rules explains things including what is considered an assault weapon-attachment, what happens if someone’s Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card is denied or revoked, including during the appeal process, as well as exemptions in the law.

People who owned now-banned weapons and weapon attachments before Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law Jan. 10 can keep them. They do have register them with ISP through their FOID card online by Jan. 1.

Tuesday, JCAR members, the lawmakers tasked with overseeing state-agency rulemaking, got their first official look at the proposal.

“I know a lot of work has gone into this topic and a lot of work will continue. Obviously there have been a lot of questions placed on the record today. Some have been answered, some will require further research and reporting back to the committee,” said Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria.

Right now, while ISP’s proposed permanent rules are on hold, the agency has a emergency rule in place governing the registry. It expires Feb. 11.

A federal judge in East St. Louis also heard arguments on whether to issue an injunction blocking only the registry Tuesday. Though the case is taking place independent of JCAR’s work, it could impact the registry’s future.

