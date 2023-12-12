How wintertime makes domestic violence situations tougher

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - While many people continue with their holiday celebrations this season, some are struggling in silence.

Winter can make life even harder for people living in abusive relationships.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about 20 people are abused by an intimate partner each minute in the U.S.

NCADV data also shows 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence.

Additionally, more than 20,000 phone calls are made to domestic violence hotlines in the country each day.

Wintertime isolation from friends and family can prolong a victim’s suffering, since loved ones may be unable to see signs of abuse from a distance or hear them over the phone.

That’s why the role of domestic violence shelters, like the Survivor Empowerment Center in Carbondale, is so important.

“On average, it takes about seven times to get out of a domestic violence situation,” said Sarah Settles, a residence service manager for the center.

A survivor of domestic violence herself, Settles said it doesn’t matter how many times someone contacts the center, staff will still be there to help.

“If you call, and you decide not to stay with us, or you leave us, and you need to come back, or just reach our services and utilize us from the outside...we’ll continue to help, over and over and over again.”

Settles said one of the reasons it’s so hard for victims to leave their abuser is because they may continue to promise to change. Despite that, Settles said many people eventually come to the realization that enough is enough.

“That’s one of the most difficult times as the survivor, and it’s also the most violent time for the abuser, because they know that you’re really gonna leave, and they can feel that,” Settles said.

She said that could cause the abuser’s aggression to intensify, making it even more important to have a safety plan in place, something center staff can help with.

For people who notice signs of abuse in loved ones, Settles said the best thing to do is to be available for them. “Typically, abusers want to isolate the people, and they want you to be by yourself.”

When people call the Survivor Empowerment Center crisis desk, the first thing a staff member does is ask the caller if they are safe.

“If you need to come into shelter, there are several questions that will be asked, and then we will have you come in and set up a room for you, and try to make it as comforting as possible,” Settles said.

There are many children at the center right now, and donations of pillows, blankets, slippers, comfort items and toys are all welcome, as well as donations of food.

The Survivor Empowerment Center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It’s located at 610 S. Thompson St. in Carbondale.

Call their crisis desk number at 618-529-2324 or 618-529-4807. You can also click here to view their website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.