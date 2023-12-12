The Holiday Store at Blanchard Elementary is open for giving

Heartland Votes
By Heartland News
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at a Heartland elementary school got a lesson in the gift of giving this holiday season.

The Holiday Store is open at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau.

First grade teacher Scarlet Winans told us students earn gifts with their good behavior. Instead of keeping the gifts for themselves, they give those gifts to someone else.

“It’s just magical,” she said. “The things that they want is things for others. When we do writing lessons, they’re all about ‘what I want to get for my siblings,’ ‘what I want to get for my family’ or ‘who I want to see.’ It’s not always a tangible item that you can buy. It’s a feeling. And it’s a thing that they want.”

Winans said the Holiday Store also teaches students about the importance of volunteering, because the store gets help from local businesses, community leaders and retired teachers.

“The magic of Christmas is here,” Winans added, “and we’re all about generosity here at Blanchard. We are called ‘The School with a Heart’ for a reason. We’re always trying to give back. So instead of giving, we celebrate the kids too, but we are always encouraging them to shop for someone that they love, or someone who wouldn’t get a gift otherwise. That’s what the Holiday Store is all about.”

Holiday Store Week has been a tradition at Blanchard Elementary for more than 20 years.

