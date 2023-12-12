Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Hasbro cuts 20% of its workforce, struggles with slowdown in sales

Toy maker Hasbro said Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, that it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of...
Toy maker Hasbro said Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, that it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season.(Hasbro, Inc. | Hasbro, Inc.)
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy maker Hasbro said Monday it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season.

The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys disclosed the layoffs in a memo to employees published in a regulatory filing. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The company said that the reductions are on top of 800 job cuts that have been taken so far in 2023 as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. As of year-end 2022, the company said it had 6,490 employees.

Like many toy companies, Hasbro is struggling with a slowdown in sales after a surge during pandemic lockdowns when parents were splurging on toys to keep their children busy.

Last holiday season, many toy companies had to slash prices to get rid of merchandise due to weak demand. And the challenges have continued. Toy sales in the U.S. were down 8% from January through August, based on Circana’s most recent data.

“The market headwinds we anticipated have proven to be stronger and more persistent than planned,” Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks wrote in the memo. “While we have made some important progress across our organization, the headwinds we saw through the first nine months of the year have continued into the holiday and are likely to persist into 2024.”

Cocks had said the toymaker will “focus on fewer, bigger brands; gaming; digital; and our rapidly growing direct-to-consumer and licensing businesses.”

Shares in Hasbro Inc. fell almost 6% in after-market trading Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving 2 vehicles; driver facing DWI charge
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say
At this year’s competition, several Heartland high school cheer squads took home state titles.
Heartland squads win state titles at Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association competition

Latest News

FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Brad Paisley, left, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley pose for a picture at The Toy Store, a free...
Brad Paisley, wife open free toy store for families in need during the holidays
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was sworn in for his second term early Tuesday morning.
Events underway for Gov. Beshear’s second inauguration; Heartland KYTC crews participating in parade