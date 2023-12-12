Generations connecting through music, keeping the art alive

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s the sound, the technique and the beat that can take you back to a moment in time.

That was the case for Nona Nan Chapman as she watched the Cape Central Junior High Jazz Band perform at her nursing home, Chateau Girardeau.

“I can tell you, today at 82, they are wonderful memories and they are very comforting,” she said.

On Tuesday, Chapman relived the days she spent behind the music stand.

“I learned as a child, as a freshman in high school, to play flute,” she said.

And it took her back, as she listened to today’s generation.

“Just so thrilled that students today have the opportunity to perform for the public. I think that’s very important,” she said.

Chapman says music is like a friend.

“When you are in trouble, sorrow or in need and alone, it is such a friend to you and comfort,” she said.

It can carry you in life, through the highs and lows--a reminder she has for these young students.

“I just think it is such a wonderful opportunity that feeds your soul, it certainly feeds mine and it will continue to do so,” Chapman said.

And 8th grade trumpet player Rylan Smith feels the same way.

“When they were growing up, they heard this type of music and it’s just fun to see them hear it again and just relive the moment,” he said.

While Chapman traveled back in time for the day, she will always cheer on these performers.

“I was really encouraged today by this group, to learn that they were in junior high that their whole future is ahead of them--whatever future they choose,” Chapman said. “Whether it’s music or not in the future, nonetheless they are going to have this experience to draw on too.”

The band also made stops at the Missouri Veteran’s Home and Newbridge Retirement Community on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.