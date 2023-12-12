Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Generations connecting through music, keeping the art alive

Connecting generations through the love of music
By Alayna Chapie
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s the sound, the technique and the beat that can take you back to a moment in time.

That was the case for Nona Nan Chapman as she watched the Cape Central Junior High Jazz Band perform at her nursing home, Chateau Girardeau.

“I can tell you, today at 82, they are wonderful memories and they are very comforting,” she said.

On Tuesday, Chapman relived the days she spent behind the music stand.

“I learned as a child, as a freshman in high school, to play flute,” she said.

And it took her back, as she listened to today’s generation.

“Just so thrilled that students today have the opportunity to perform for the public. I think that’s very important,” she said.

Chapman says music is like a friend.

“When you are in trouble, sorrow or in need and alone, it is such a friend to you and comfort,” she said.

It can carry you in life, through the highs and lows--a reminder she has for these young students.

“I just think it is such a wonderful opportunity that feeds your soul, it certainly feeds mine and it will continue to do so,” Chapman said.

And 8th grade trumpet player Rylan Smith feels the same way.

“When they were growing up, they heard this type of music and it’s just fun to see them hear it again and just relive the moment,” he said.

While Chapman traveled back in time for the day, she will always cheer on these performers.

“I was really encouraged today by this group, to learn that they were in junior high that their whole future is ahead of them--whatever future they choose,” Chapman said. “Whether it’s music or not in the future, nonetheless they are going to have this experience to draw on too.”

The band also made stops at the Missouri Veteran’s Home and Newbridge Retirement Community on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving 2 vehicles; driver facing DWI charge
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
At this year’s competition, several Heartland high school cheer squads took home state titles.
Heartland squads win state titles at Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association competition

Latest News

The Holiday Store is open at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The Holiday Store at Blanchard Elementary is open for giving
December 13 is Taylor Swift’s birthday, and the Discovery Playhouse invites you to come down...
Taylor Swift birthday celebration at Discovery Playhouse
Carbondale city leaders say work on the new transportation hub is going smoothly. The railways...
City leaders say work on new transportation hub going smoothly; railways between Chicago and Carbondale see future improvements
Students from elementary to high school are bagging a holiday feast at the Temple Baptist Church.
Caruthersville students give back to community with food drive and giveaway