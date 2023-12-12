First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Our cool, quiet and very dry pattern is set to continue. In the short term, today will be a bit warmer and a little less breezy than Monday. Highs today look to range from the low 50s north to the upper 50s south….about 5 degrees or so warmer than Monday’s official afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly clear. Some high clouds will begin to move in from the southwest tonight into Wednesday….but no precip is indicated. Wednesday may be a few degrees cooler with the high clouds and a light northeast breeze, but it will still be a very quiet day.

Later in the week an upper level low pressure area will form over the Southwest and begin to slowly spin east onto the Southern Plains and eventually the lower Mississippi Valley. While this may give us some clouds, it continues to look like the bulk of the precip (rain) will stay west and south of our area…with just a slight chance Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise no major storms or winter weather on the horizon.

