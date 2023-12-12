Heartland Votes
First Alert: Slightly warmer, less breezy

Sunny and less breezy afternoon.
Sunny and less breezy afternoon.(Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - Today is looking slightly warmer and a little less breezy.

Afternoon highs will range from the low 50s north to the upper 50s south. This is about 5 degrees or so warmer than Monday.

Skies will be mostly clear.

High clouds will begin to move in from the southwest tonight into Wednesday, but no rain is anticipated.

Wednesday could be a few degrees cooler with high clouds and a light northwest breeze.

The cool and very dry pattern continues into Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.

While there could be some more clouds Friday, rain chances look to stay west and south of the Heartland, with just a slight chance Friday night into Saturday.

No major storms or winter weather appears to be on the horizon.

