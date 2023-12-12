Heartland Votes
Eastbound I-24 down to one lane in McCracken Co. due to semi crash

Eastbound Interstate 24 is down to one lane after a semi crash Tuesday morning, December 12.
Eastbound Interstate 24 is down to one lane after a semi crash Tuesday morning, December 12.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound Interstate 24 is down to one lane after a semi crash Tuesday morning, December 12.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic is down to one lane at the 51 mile marker after a semi ran off the road into a ditch and splattered mud along the road.

The truck has to be removed.

KYTC crews are on site to clear the mud and debris from a large section of the road.

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

According to KYTC, eastbound traffic should be aware of slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 51 mile marker.

