Eastbound I-24 down to one lane in McCracken Co. due to semi crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound Interstate 24 is down to one lane after a semi crash Tuesday morning, December 12.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, traffic is down to one lane at the 51 mile marker after a semi ran off the road into a ditch and splattered mud along the road.

The truck has to be removed.

KYTC crews are on site to clear the mud and debris from a large section of the road.

The estimated duration is 2 hours.

According to KYTC, eastbound traffic should be aware of slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 51 mile marker.

