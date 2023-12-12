Heartland Votes
Community rallies together to help local gym purchase much needed equipment

Jackson community rallies together to support local businesses.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Just before the holiday season, a local gym received an early Christmas miracle with help from the community.

Rachel Hutson, the owner of After Class Academy in Jackson, Missouri, made a Facebook post Saturday morning asking for donations toward getting the kids a used spring floor to help take some of the pressure off the joints of tumblers and jumpers.

But she needed a little help from the community to pay for the spring floors, which cost $4000.

Hutson said in just two days, they reached their goal.

And without the support of the community, they would not be able to make improvements to the gym.

”I know that we have a lot of people who support us and share our stuff, but I never dreamed that we would hit our goal and even exceed it,” Hutson said. “Knowing that this was not ever supposed to be anything big and had no expectations of anyone helping us--really the fact that the community came together so fast and it’s so great, really it’s just a testament to the love and support this community has to young kids and sports in general.”

Hutson said they will pick up the spring floors on Saturday and they are hoping to invite the community in on Sunday for everyone to sign the spring floor and say a prayer.

The cheerleaders will get to tumble on the spring floors for the first time on Monday.

