PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Comedian Joe Gatto is bringing his ‘Night of Comedy’ tour to Paducah.

Gatto, known for his role in the hit television shows, “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” is set to take the stage at the Carson Center.

He is scheduled to make audiences laugh on Thursday, February 29 at 7 p.m.

