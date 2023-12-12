City of Springfield could share crosswalk safety program with Cape Girardeau

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pedestrian crashes and fatalities are at an all-time high across the nation so Springfield’s City Council is considering sharing its crosswalk safety program with other communities.

SGF Yields is an education campaign that’s helped reduce problems here in town, and it’s something other cities like Cape Girardeau want to adopt to to keep their walkers and joggers safe.

“I wear white gloves and reflective stuff so other people can see you,” said Mary Hanks, who walks in Springfield. “I’ve driven down numerous streets here after dark, and somebody has complete black on, and you have to really watch out.”

Pedestrian safety is top of mind for Hanks. She’s glad the city is doing something about enforcing the rules through the Springfield Yields Program.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, members addressed that although the program has been a great success, there is still room to grow following four deaths so far this year.

SGF Yields has been incredibly successful and nationally recognized, according to Safety Engineer of Traffic Operations Mandy Buttgen-Quinn.

“SGF Yields has been nationally recognized as a notable practice to our nation’s road map to zero fatalities, and so along with that, came the push for us to create a version that other communities could use as well, SGF Yields being the example,” said Buttgen-Quinn.

According to the city, SGF Yields has increased crosswalk compliance by 50 percent since its conception and has reduced the number of pedestrian fatalities amid a time when, nationwide, pedestrian crashes and fatalities are at an all-time high.

“SGF Yields has been really successful because it’s a multidisciplinary approach. We combine engineering, education enforcement, we also do a lot of crosswalk compliance studies, which is an evaluation component, and then we use that for social norming,” said Buttgen-Quinn.

That’s why city crews are encouraging the City Council to pass this ordinance allowing them to share SGF Yields as a generic version, SafeAcross.

SafeAcross would be available to other cities at low or no cost since SGF Yields is paid for by federal funds. The city would reallocate some of those funds to cover the cost of the program.

If a city is interested in SafeAcross, it can sign an intellectual property agreement with Springfield, and Springfield will provide resources, training, and other things to communities to get them started.

“It really shows that we’re onto something, the fact that we’ve been able to stabilize pedestrian crashes in our community at a time when all across the nation, pedestrian fatalities and crashes have been on an increase, and being able to share that really puts Springfield on the map, and people around the nations are taking note of our program,” said Buttgen-Quinn.

To learn more about SafeAcross, or find resources for your community, you can visit here. You can also reach out to the City of Springfield Traffic Services, or to MoDOT, who are partnering in this effort.

Council could vote on the idea after the new year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.