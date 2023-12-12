City leaders say work on new transportation hub going smoothly; railways between Chicago and Carbondale see future improvements

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - All aboard, the city of Carbondale and rails between there and Chicago are getting some upgrades in the future.

Along with that, the transportation center in downtown Carbondale is moving quickly.

The building foundation is going up at the transportation center in Carbondale and now, the railway between the city of Chicago and Carbondale is receiving a couple hundred-thousand-dollar investment.

“Things are going really smoothly,” said Gary Williams, Carbondale city manager.

So smoothly that the concrete is poured and 35-foot-tall steel beams are being installed for the framework of the transportation center in Carbondale.

Williams said this is something that needed to be done.

“It’s something that’s been talked about for many, many years and I think, generally, the community is really excited to see that corner filled with a modern transportation building,” he added.

This project is years in the making as city leaders say they have outgrown their original Amtrak station that was built in the 1980s.

Along with the new train station, the rails between Chicago’s Union Station and Carbondale are also planning for the future.

The improvements are all apart of the $95.5 million FRA grants.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, $94 million is going to Chicago’s Union Station and the remainder, $500,000 each, will go to three routes: Chicago to St. Louis, Chicago to Quad Cities and Chicago to Carbondale.

The money is strictly for planning for potential projects. This is part of an effort by the federal government to build out a national rail network.

IDOT also said state and local economies would be improved by increased visitors and tourists, as well as increased business opportunities.

By providing improved service and other modes of transportation, citizens and visitors to Illinois have more options for traveling.

“I think the biggest thing that people will notice is that it will become the transit hub for the region, for three regional transit services that serve 30 counties in southern Illinois. And so there will definitely be a difference in the amount of traffic for those users,” Williams said.

He said he hoped this station in the future draws much more ridership.

“Our hope too is by having modern station that’s much more comfortable that has security integrated throughout it, that it will be more inviting for folks that want to use Amtrak,” Williams added.

City leaders say the project in downtown Carbondale is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

