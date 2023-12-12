Caruthersville students give back to community with food drive and giveaway

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - For many, the holiday season is a time to give back to the community.

Some Caruthersville students got the chance to do just that Tuesday morning.

Students from elementary to high school are bagging a holiday feast at the Temple Baptist Church.

“Every year we get together around the Christmas season and reach out to the needy and the homeless, the ministerial alliance provides about 200 Christmas baskets,” said Ministerial alliance president Jim Pilcher.

Those baskets are filled by students with donations they collected during a canned food drive earlier this year.

“They need to give back to the communities that support them,” said football coach Dom Guglieamo.

He encourages his players to take advantage of opportunities like this.

“It’s good for them to see that volunteering even an hour can help change somebody’s life and as they volunteer more and more I think that they can see that’s bigger than what they do in the classroom or on the field,” he said.

The students agreed.

“It means a lot. I’m sure that the people really appreciate it. I’d want people to do the same for me if I was in a bad place,” said student Ryan Guest.

“It feels good because I know people are going to be happy when they get it,” added student Jax Gilmore.

The Christmas baskets will be passed out to those in need on Thursday at the Temple Baptist Church.

