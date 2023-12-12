Cardinals Winter Warm-Up tickets on sale

Heartland Votes
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was performed by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. March 30, 2023.(Brenden Schaeffer)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Tickets for the 2024 Cardinals Winter Warm-Up are on sale now. The event will be held at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village January 13-15, 2024.

Tickets will get you a tour of the Cardinals clubhouse and access to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. The clubhouse tour only happens during the Winter Warm-Up weekend.

There will be live auctions, autograph stations, and presentations at Ballpark Village. There will also be an exhibit hall where fans can see sports memorabilia.

Tickets for the whole weekend will went on sale November 24. Autograph tickets became available in mid-December, and single day tickets will go on sale the first week of January.

The Cardinals Caravan will also return in 2024. A traveling roadshow of current players, alumni, and broadcasters will stop by 20 cities from January 12-15. Details on who will be a part of the caravan will be announced in early January.

The caravans will stop in six different states.

