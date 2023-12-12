Carbondale mayor to deliver State of the City Address on Dec. 19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Mayor Carolin Harvey is scheduled to deliver her 2023 State of the City Address on Tuesday, December 19.

The address will take place at Carbondale Civic Center during the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon.

Lunch begins at 11:45 a.m.

During the luncheon, Mayor Harvey and City of Carbondale staff members will highlight the City’s progress and accomplishments in 2023 and discuss their vision for 2024.

A full transcript of the address can be found here after the event.

Tickets are $20 or $16 for early registration. They can be purchased at the Chamber’s website or by calling 618-549-2146.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce foundation scholarships for Carbondale Community High School students attending Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce December luncheon is sponsored by First Southern Bank and catered by Hunan Restaurant.

