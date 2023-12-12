Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 12 years in prison for gun, meth crimes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on gun and drug charges.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Sayler Fleming, 39-year-old Daniel T. Aguilar, of Cape Girardeau, was a previously convicted felon who was caught with two stolen guns, two other guns and methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty in September to four felonies: possession of stolen firearms, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.

The release states Aguilar admitted to breaking into a storage unit in Jackson, Missouri on September 30, 2022 and stealing a Maverick 12-gauge shotgun and an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 pistol.

The Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force learned on January 10 that Aguilar had meth, a pistol and stolen property in his home. Detectives watched as Aguilar took license plates off his Toyota Scion and placed them on an SUV with expired plates. He then drove off in the SUV.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped the SUV and found 42 grams of meth inside.

While searching his home and vehicle, investigators found 14 grams of meth hidden in a couch cushion, stolen property and bolt cutters in his bedroom and two handguns hidden in a speaker box in the trunk of his vehicle.

Investigators say the two stolen guns were recovered from another home.

Aguilar has five prior felony convictions, including carjacking. He was on probation for state charges at the time of his federal offenses.

The Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton prosecuted the case.

