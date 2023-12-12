Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say

A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police. (Source: KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police.

Police say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when the woman’s son got a shotgun and shot the boyfriend in the head.

The man was semi-conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.

Further details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving 2 vehicles; driver facing DWI charge
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say
At this year’s competition, several Heartland high school cheer squads took home state titles.
Heartland squads win state titles at Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association competition

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the...
Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays
File - A woman holding several shopping bags enters a subway station on Black Friday, Nov. 24,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in November as gas prices fell, though some costs kept rising
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy arrives to grim Capitol Hill as Biden’s aid package for Ukraine risks collapse