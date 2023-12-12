Heartland Votes
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night, December 11.

The crash happened at 8:21 p.m. on South Thompsonville Road, just north of a the Franklin-Williamson County line.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on crash involved a Toyota Camry and a Ford F350.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car, 32-year-old Devin Chase Stanley, died at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck, 38-year-old Ryan K. Sauerhage, of Macedonia, was seriously injured and flown from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

Sauerhage’s condition is unknown at this time.

Responding deputies said both vehicles had significant damage.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said his office has requested the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit to assist in the investigation.

Members of the Cave-Eastern Fire Protection District, West Frankfort Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and the Franklin County Coroners Office assisted.

