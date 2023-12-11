Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Top hat stolen from Lincoln Memorial at Waterfront Park

Top hat stolen from Lincoln Memorial at Waterfront Park
Top hat stolen from Lincoln Memorial at Waterfront Park(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Abraham Lincoln Statue in Waterfront Park is looking a little different right now. That’s because over the weekend someone stole Lincoln’s hat.

There was a top hat seated next to Lincoln, under a copy of the Bible. But now, just the bolts remain.

LMPD got a report about the theft and is looking into it.

The 12-foot statue of Lincoln, seated on a rock overlooking the Ohio River was created by Louisville artist Ed Hamilton- and was dedicated in 2009.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving 2 vehicles; driver facing DWI charge
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
At this year’s competition, several Heartland high school cheer squads took home state titles.
Heartland squads win state titles at Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association competition