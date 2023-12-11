Scott Co. pastor joins call for more permanent way to help the homeless across southeast Mo.

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Restoration Community Church serves as an emergency overnight warming center when temperatures become dangerously cold.

Pastor Bob Lenz said they’re working to meet a growing need not just in town, but surrounding communities as well.

“Nobody should go cold or hungry,” he said. “Everybody should have a warm bed at night.”

Lenz said they had that in mind when building the Restoration Community Church two years ago.

“We came together and casted a vision when we were building this part of it, was that we were going to be a place for people to come.”

The gym, multi-purpose rooms and industrial kitchen allow the church to act as an overnight warming shelter for the homeless.

“We don’t have blankets or cots right now, but if they bring their own stuff in then we can accommodate,” said volunteer Steven Gentry.

Gentry said the need for a place like their church is growing.

“It’s getting bad, more people are going onto the streets and they need a place to go.”

And Pastor Lenz wants to help address that growing need. He’s involved in the United Way’s effort to bring an emergency overnight shelter to Cape Girardeau.

He’s pushing to keep the conversation going.

“Everyone attends these meetings and everybody’s got an hour, how do you solve such a huge problem in an hour,” Lenz said. “Personally, I think we need to spend a couple days somewhere, put all our heads together, that’s the city that’s the churches that’s the non-profits and work out with a victory.”

One big issue Lenz points out - transportation.

“We don’t have the ability to run over to Cape, but people from Cape can come here, people from Jackson can come here, Sikeston, doesn’t matter,” he added. “We don’t want people to be cold.”

He said his church will continue opening its doors, knowing more still needs to be done.

“In cities sometimes you see it well. We don’t like them, we are just going to kick them down the road, but they are a part of our society. We should have some sort of social responsibility and reach out and touch that need.”

Restoration Community Church takes donations of non-perishables for the people they serve.

You can contact the church at 573-212-4100 to donate.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.