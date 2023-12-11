Public invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Graves County Courthouse/Administrative Building, Mayfield Public Works Facility

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two groundbreaking ceremonies will mark the next chapter in tornado recovery efforts in Mayfield on Monday, December 11.

The first ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. at 1101 Old Pryorsburg Road.

This event is to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Mayfield Public Works Facility.

City leaders say they are thrilled to celebrate this milestone in rebuilding and recovery from the massive December 10, 2021 tornado.

The public is invited to join in the celebration.

The second event will take place at the site of the old courthouse in Mayfield.

A dedication and groundbreaking ceremony for the new Graves County Administrative Building/Courthouse is set for 2:30 p.m.

State and county offices were relocated after the Graves County Courthouse was destroyed by the tornado.

According to county leaders, the 24 people who lost their lives during the storm will be remembered and honored.

County leaders will then reveal details about the new Graves County Administrative Building and a rendering of the new facility will unveiled.

A ceremonial groundbreaking will follow.

The public is invited to attend the event.

Light refreshments will be available.

In celebration of the event, all Graves County offices will be closing at 12 p.m. on Monday.

The groundbreaking marks a ceremonial step in rebuilding after an EF4 tornado hit the Mayfield community and Graves County two years ago.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.