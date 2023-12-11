Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving 2 vehicles

BUTLLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in Butler County on Sunday night, December 10.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on County Road 450 west of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound pickup truck hit a pedestrian in the roadway, which caused the pedestrian to hit an eastbound car.

MSHP identified the pedestrian as 37-year-old Jeremy T. Lynn, of Poplar Bluff.

Lynn was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to a hospital in St. Louis hospital for treatment.

The drivers of the pickup truck and car were not injured, but MSHP reports both vehicles were towed from the scene with minor damage.

