Oliver House Museum in Jackson holds annual Christmas tour

Families not only got the chance to visit the Oliver House Museum but also meet Santa as well(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Oliver House Museum in Jackson opened its doors to the public as part of their annual Christmas tour for the holiday season.

Families not only got the chance to visit the historic house but also meet Santa as well.

Executive director Barbie Stroder said the Christmas tour is a great way for families to learn more about the history of the Oliver House.

“It is a huge learning opportunity. We have the chance to share what life was like during that time and also share the story of Miss Oliver and her husband who was a senator here in the state of Missouri and we get to show off the Missouri state flag so lots of good things we can share here,” said Stroder.

The Christmas tour will continue Sunday, December 17 from 1-4 p.m.

