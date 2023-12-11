Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Officials say US pilot safely ejected before his F-16 crashed into sea off South Korea

A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the...
A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.(Source: Don Taggart/USAF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.

The unidentified pilot was recovered by South Korean maritime forces and was “awake and in stable condition,” the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement. It said the pilot was being returned to Kunsan Air Base near the southwestern port city of Gunsan, where he would be evaluated further.

The pilot took off from the air base, used jointly by the U.S. and South Korean air forces, on a routine training flight and was forced to eject from the aircraft after experiencing an unspecified in-flight emergency.

The 8th Fighter Wing, which is composed of two F-16 squadrons, said the cause of the in-flight emergency is being investigated.

“We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition,” Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, the 8th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement, referring to the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.

A U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed off southern Japan on Nov. 29 during a training mission, killing all eight people on board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a sexual...
School employee accused of having sexual relationship with student
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Jefferson County, Ill.
Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Meteorologist Grant Dade says a tornado watch has been issued for our far south eastern counties.
First Alert: Tracking active weather along with warm, windy conditions

Latest News

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Kierre Williams, 43, was arrested for homicide and...
Suspect arrested after priest stabbed to death in church rectory, authorities say
Families not only got the chance to visit the Oliver House Museum but also meet Santa as well
Oliver House Museum in Jackson holds annual Christmas tour
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Jefferson County, Ill.
Police have canceled an Amber Alert issued for a missing 2-year-old from Virginia who was...
Missing 2-year-old from Virginia found safe near Charlotte, North Carolina
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 641 in Calloway County cleared after crash