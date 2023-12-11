Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

More than 76k deer harvested during Ill. firearm deer season

Hunters in Illinois took 76,232 deer during the seven-day firearm deer season, according to a...
Hunters in Illinois took 76,232 deer during the seven-day firearm deer season, according to a preliminary report from the state.(WEAU)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois took 76,232 deer during the seven-day firearm deer season, according to a preliminary report from the state.

Comparatively, hunters harvested 76,854 deer during the 2022 firearm season.

According to the release, the first part of the season was Nov. 17-19 and the preliminary harvest total was 53,348 deer. The second part of the season was Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and the preliminary total was 22,884 deer.

Season totals for southern Illinois include:

  • Alexander County - 294 total
  • Franklin County - 1,317 total
  • Gallatin County - 428 total
  • Hamilton County - 1,070 total
  • Hardin County - 623 total
  • Jackson County - 2,000 total
  • Jefferson County - 1,906 total
  • Johnson County - 1,077 total
  • Massac County - 386 total
  • Perry County - 1,324 total
  • Pope County - 1,312 total
  • Pulaski County - 295 total
  • Randolph County - 2,174 total
  • Saline County - 786 total
  • Union County - 1,168 total
  • Williamson County - 1,733 total

Some upcoming deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease season in designated counties only, Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14. You can click here for a map showing the counties.

Also, archery deer season continues through Jan. 14.

See more information on deer hunting in Illinois here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Jackson, Mo. was injured in a single-vehicle...
Jackson, Mo. man injured after crash near I-55
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the...
U.S. 641 in Calloway County cleared after crash

Latest News

The stage is set for the groundbreaking at the court square set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday,...
LIVE: Dedication, groundbreaking ceremony for new Graves Co. courthouse marks milestone in recovery efforts 2 years after EF4 tornado
Two groundbreaking ceremonies will mark the next chapter in tornado recovery efforts in...
LIVE: Groundbreakings mark milestone in Mayfield recovery 2 years after EF4 tornado
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving 2 vehicles; driver facing DWI charge
Governor Andy Beshear's second inauguration is set for Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Beshear's 2nd inauguration set for Tuesday