More than 76k deer harvested during Ill. firearm deer season
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois took 76,232 deer during the seven-day firearm deer season, according to a preliminary report from the state.
Comparatively, hunters harvested 76,854 deer during the 2022 firearm season.
According to the release, the first part of the season was Nov. 17-19 and the preliminary harvest total was 53,348 deer. The second part of the season was Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and the preliminary total was 22,884 deer.
Season totals for southern Illinois include:
- Alexander County - 294 total
- Franklin County - 1,317 total
- Gallatin County - 428 total
- Hamilton County - 1,070 total
- Hardin County - 623 total
- Jackson County - 2,000 total
- Jefferson County - 1,906 total
- Johnson County - 1,077 total
- Massac County - 386 total
- Perry County - 1,324 total
- Pope County - 1,312 total
- Pulaski County - 295 total
- Randolph County - 2,174 total
- Saline County - 786 total
- Union County - 1,168 total
- Williamson County - 1,733 total
Some upcoming deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease season in designated counties only, Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14. You can click here for a map showing the counties.
Also, archery deer season continues through Jan. 14.
See more information on deer hunting in Illinois here.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.