More than 76k deer harvested during Ill. firearm deer season

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Hunters in Illinois took 76,232 deer during the seven-day firearm deer season, according to a preliminary report from the state.

Comparatively, hunters harvested 76,854 deer during the 2022 firearm season.

According to the release, the first part of the season was Nov. 17-19 and the preliminary harvest total was 53,348 deer. The second part of the season was Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and the preliminary total was 22,884 deer.

Season totals for southern Illinois include:

Alexander County - 294 total

Franklin County - 1,317 total

Gallatin County - 428 total

Hamilton County - 1,070 total

Hardin County - 623 total

Jackson County - 2,000 total

Jefferson County - 1,906 total

Johnson County - 1,077 total

Massac County - 386 total

Perry County - 1,324 total

Pope County - 1,312 total

Pulaski County - 295 total

Randolph County - 2,174 total

Saline County - 786 total

Union County - 1,168 total

Williamson County - 1,733 total

Some upcoming deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease season in designated counties only, Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14. You can click here for a map showing the counties.

Also, archery deer season continues through Jan. 14.

See more information on deer hunting in Illinois here.

