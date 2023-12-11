Heartland Votes
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexual assault, aggravated battery of a child

By Amber Ruch
Dec. 11, 2023
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated battery of a child.

Tylar D. Lewis was sentenced on Friday, December 1. He must also register as a sexual predator for life.

According to a release from the Saline County State’s Attorney, the two-week trial ended in August. Evidence at the trial proved that in January 2018, Lewis bit, burned and sexually assaulted an 8-month-old baby.

State’s Attorney Molly Wilson and Assistant State’s Attorneys Troy Wise, Luke Palmer and Charles Ewell worked on the prosecution for the case.

“...as a strong advocate for children, I have made cases involving crimes against children a priority for law enforcement in Saline County. These types of atrocious acts against children, like those committed by Tylar Lewis, will not be tolerated in Saline County, and those perpetrators will be fiercely and tirelessly prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Wilson said in a release.

The Harrisburg Police Department and Illinois State Police investigated the case.

