Heartland squads win state titles at Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association competition
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association (MCCA) State Championship took place over the weekend at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
At this year’s competition, several Heartland high school cheer squads took home state titles.
According to the MCCA Facebook page, the following are the State Championship results:
6A Large
- 1st Ozark High School
- 2nd Blue Springs South High School
- 4th Kickapoo High School
- 5th Northwest High School
6A Small
- 1st Lee’s Summit North High School
- 2nd Marquette High School
- 3rd Lee’s Summit High School
- 4th Pattonville High School
- 5th Liberty North High School
5A Large
- 1st Jackson High School
- 2nd Francis Howell High School
- 3rd Park Hill High School
- 4th Wentzville Holt High School
5A Small
- 1st St. Joseph Central High School
- 2nd Wentzville Liberty High School
- 3rd Parkway South High School
- 4th Grain Valley High School
- 5th Central Springfield High School
4A Large
- 1st North Point High School
- 2nd Kearney High school
- 3rd Platte County High School
- 4th Carl Junction High School
- 5th Cape Central High School
4A Small
- 1st Union High School
- 2nd Willard High School
- 3rd Smithville High School
- 4th Winnetonka High School
- 5th Ft. Zumwalt South High School
3A Large
- 1st Seneca High School
- 2nd (tie) Pleasant Hill High School
- 2nd (tie) Savannah High School
- 4th Cameron High School
- 5th Oak Grove High School
3A Small
- 1st Ursuline Academy
- 2nd Macon High School
- 3rd Logan-Rogersville High School
- 4th Orchard Farms High School
- 5th Excelsior High School
2A Large
- 1st East Prairie High School
- 2nd Lutheran St. Charles High School
- 3rd Chaffee High School
- 4th Spokane High School
- 5th St. Pius X High School
2A Small
- 1st Kelly High School
- 2nd Fr. Tolton Catholic High School
- 3rd Blair Oaks High School
- 4th Fair Grove High School
- 5th Centralia High School
1A Large
- 1st East Carter County High School
- 2nd Penney High School
- 3rd Hartville High School
- 4th Campbell High School
- 5th Van Buren High School
1A Small
- 1st Neelyville High School
- 2nd Putnam County High School
- 3rd St. Vincent High School
- 4th Christian High School
- 5th North Platte High School
Coed Large
- 1st Oak Park High School
- 2nd Timberland High School
- 3rd Lathrop High School
Coed Small
- 1st Sikeston High School
- 2nd Staley High School
- 3rd Cassville High School
- 4th Battle High School
- 5th Ritenour High School
