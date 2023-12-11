Heartland squads win state titles at Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association competition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association (MCCA) State Championship took place over the weekend at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

At this year’s competition, several Heartland high school cheer squads took home state titles.

According to the MCCA Facebook page, the following are the State Championship results:

6A Large

1st Ozark High School

2nd Blue Springs South High School

4th Kickapoo High School

5th Northwest High School

6A Small

1st Lee’s Summit North High School

2nd Marquette High School

3rd Lee’s Summit High School

4th Pattonville High School

5th Liberty North High School

5A Large

1st Jackson High School

2nd Francis Howell High School

3rd Park Hill High School

4th Wentzville Holt High School

5A Small

1st St. Joseph Central High School

2nd Wentzville Liberty High School

3rd Parkway South High School

4th Grain Valley High School

5th Central Springfield High School

4A Large

1st North Point High School

2nd Kearney High school

3rd Platte County High School

4th Carl Junction High School

5th Cape Central High School

4A Small

1st Union High School

2nd Willard High School

3rd Smithville High School

4th Winnetonka High School

5th Ft. Zumwalt South High School

3A Large

1st Seneca High School

2nd (tie) Pleasant Hill High School

2nd (tie) Savannah High School

4th Cameron High School

5th Oak Grove High School

3A Small

1st Ursuline Academy

2nd Macon High School

3rd Logan-Rogersville High School

4th Orchard Farms High School

5th Excelsior High School

2A Large

1st East Prairie High School

2nd Lutheran St. Charles High School

3rd Chaffee High School

4th Spokane High School

5th St. Pius X High School

2A Small

1st Kelly High School

2nd Fr. Tolton Catholic High School

3rd Blair Oaks High School

4th Fair Grove High School

5th Centralia High School

1A Large

1st East Carter County High School

2nd Penney High School

3rd Hartville High School

4th Campbell High School

5th Van Buren High School

1A Small

1st Neelyville High School

2nd Putnam County High School

3rd St. Vincent High School

4th Christian High School

5th North Platte High School

Coed Large

1st Oak Park High School

2nd Timberland High School

3rd Lathrop High School

Coed Small

1st Sikeston High School

2nd Staley High School

3rd Cassville High School

4th Battle High School

5th Ritenour High School

