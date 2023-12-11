Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear’s second inauguration set for Tuesday

Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are preparing for the 62nd gubernatorial inauguration day on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are preparing for the 62nd gubernatorial inauguration day on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a full day of events to celebrate the second inauguration of Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

Kentucky’s 62nd gubernatorial inauguration day is set for Tuesday, December 12.

First Lady Britainy Beshear said the inauguration theme is “Forward, Together.”

Inauguration day will start with a breakfast reception at 8:30 a.m. followed by a church service.

Those attending the worship service are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped stuffed animal or journal for domestic violence shelters.

After the worship service at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), the inauguration parade will kick off in downtown Frankfort at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. in front of the State Capitol.

The swearing in ceremony is set for 2 p.m. the Capitol steps.

It will be emceed by the Governor’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and will feature a musical performance by Tyler Childers and a reading by Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House.

The day-long celebrations wrap up with the Inaugural Ball, which starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

