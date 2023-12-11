First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/11
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s shaping up to be a cool but very quiet weather week, with a few question marks about the weekend. In the very short term, this will be one of the coldest mornings of the season thus far, with frosty morning lows well down into the 20s…maybe even a few teens. Otherwise, today and Tuesday will feature mainly clear and very quiet weather conditions. Highs today will be about 45 to 50, but with relatively light southerly winds. After a seasonably cold night, Tuesday will be sunny and a bit warmer.

Right now it looks like we’ll have dry and cool weather for the entire work week. By the end of the week a weather system moving out of the west will begin to spread clouds and rain across the plains…but how much of an impact this system has on our region is still uncertain. Current forecast models are giving us only a glancing blow from this system, with clouds and slight rain chances Saturday. However, there will likely be some changes to this scenario with time, so stay tuned.

