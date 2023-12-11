First Alert: Chilly, sunny Monday

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off cold with some heavy frost in some locations.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 20s.

This afternoon is looking cool, but not unpleasant with mostly sunny skies and relatively light southerly winds.

Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Sunny skies and dry conditions stick around through the workweek.

Afternoon highs will also be mild ranging from the low to mid 50s.

Clouds with a slight chance for rain arrives Saturday into Sunday.

