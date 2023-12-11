Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Chilly, sunny Monday

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/11
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Monday is starting off cold with some heavy frost in some locations.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 20s.

This afternoon is looking cool, but not unpleasant with mostly sunny skies and relatively light southerly winds.

Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Sunny skies and dry conditions stick around through the workweek.

Afternoon highs will also be mild ranging from the low to mid 50s.

Clouds with a slight chance for rain arrives Saturday into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Jackson, Mo. was injured in a single-vehicle...
Jackson, Mo. man injured after crash near I-55
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the...
U.S. 641 in Calloway County cleared after crash
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chilly mornings for the work week
After some severe weather in a few places yesterday, things are looking to be much more calm...
First Alert: Cooler temps, calmer conditions
The Salvation Army is in the process of assessing areas in need following the tornadoes that...
Salvation Army to provide aid to community after Dec. 9 tornadoes in Tenn.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunday Morning Outlook: A lot of sunshine and cool temperatures