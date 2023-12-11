Heartland Votes
Chilly tonight, warmer tomorrow

First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 12/11
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw a sunny but chilly day across the Heartland and those chilly temperatures will continue tonight. With clear skies and light winds readings will fall through the 30s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the middle 50s. A weak disturbance will move through the area on Wednesday. This will bring a few clouds allowing for temperatures to be cooler. Highs will reach the upper 40s north to middle 50s south.

