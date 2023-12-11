Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Chilly mornings for the work week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we have very calm conditions overnight heading into Monday morning, but we are tracking cold temperatures for the start of the week. The morning is starting off with temperatures in the mid 20s, so bundle up as you’re heading out the door. Temperatures will be warming up to the upper 40s by the afternoon, but still pretty cool. There will be plenty of sunshine, though, and a very light southerly breeze. Temperatures remain cold in the morning and will warm up to the 50s all week. We will see more clouds after Wednesday. And every day looks to be dry until the weekend, but we are only seeing very low chances Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will be above freezing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a sexual...
School employee accused of having sexual relationship with student
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Jefferson County, Ill.
Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Meteorologist Grant Dade says a tornado watch has been issued for our far south eastern counties.
First Alert: Tracking active weather along with warm, windy conditions

Latest News

The Salvation Army is in the process of assessing areas in need following the tornadoes that...
Salvation Army to provide aid to community after Dec. 9 tornadoes in Tenn.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunday Morning Outlook: A lot of sunshine and cool temperatures
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/10
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Colder temperatures moving in