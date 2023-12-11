Chilly mornings for the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we have very calm conditions overnight heading into Monday morning, but we are tracking cold temperatures for the start of the week. The morning is starting off with temperatures in the mid 20s, so bundle up as you’re heading out the door. Temperatures will be warming up to the upper 40s by the afternoon, but still pretty cool. There will be plenty of sunshine, though, and a very light southerly breeze. Temperatures remain cold in the morning and will warm up to the 50s all week. We will see more clouds after Wednesday. And every day looks to be dry until the weekend, but we are only seeing very low chances Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will be above freezing.

