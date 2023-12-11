Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Charleston, Mo. church hosts 4th annual Christmas Experience

Charleston, Mo church hosts 4th annual Christmas Experience.
Charleston, Mo church hosts 4th annual Christmas Experience.(KFVS)
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a holiday event filled with snow, hot chocolate, and even live animals - Charleston’s First Assembly of God Church is the place to be.

This is the church’s fourth annual Christmas Experience. You’ll see a live nativity scene, along with decorated trees and a visit from Santa.

The Pastor’s wife, Sandy McLucas, said the event is growing every year and she expects a big crowd tonight.

”Some of the churches have been coming alongside of us. So, it brings the community together in sort of a cohesiveness in unity and we work together,” McLucas said. “So, it’s just really an important thing. It’s becoming kind of bigger every year; we kind add things to it and more people come. Last night, they were actually standing line actually to get in.”

You can catch the last night of the Church’s Christmas Experience Monday, December 11 from 6:30 to 9 pm.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Jackson, Mo. was injured in a single-vehicle...
Jackson, Mo. man injured after crash near I-55
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a collision that happened Sunday afternoon,...
Ky. State Police investigating deadly weekend crash on U.S. 641 in Calloway County

Latest News

Pastor Bob Lenz said they’re working to meet a growing need not just in town, but surrounding...
Scott Co. pastor joins call for more permanent way to help the homeless across southeast Mo.
City and county leaders gathered Monday afternoon, December 11 for a dedication and...
Groundbreaking ceremonies in Mayfield mark milestone in recovery efforts 2 years after EF4 tornado
Drone12 video shows the groundbreaking in Mayfield, Ky. on Monday, Dec. 11 at the site of the...
Drone12: Mayfield, Ky. two years after EF4 tornado
Farmer said she knows many stories of people coming into the shelter to look for an animal,...
SEMO Pets encourages responsible adopting during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event