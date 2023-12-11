Charleston, Mo. church hosts 4th annual Christmas Experience

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a holiday event filled with snow, hot chocolate, and even live animals - Charleston’s First Assembly of God Church is the place to be.

This is the church’s fourth annual Christmas Experience. You’ll see a live nativity scene, along with decorated trees and a visit from Santa.

The Pastor’s wife, Sandy McLucas, said the event is growing every year and she expects a big crowd tonight.

”Some of the churches have been coming alongside of us. So, it brings the community together in sort of a cohesiveness in unity and we work together,” McLucas said. “So, it’s just really an important thing. It’s becoming kind of bigger every year; we kind add things to it and more people come. Last night, they were actually standing line actually to get in.”

You can catch the last night of the Church’s Christmas Experience Monday, December 11 from 6:30 to 9 pm.

