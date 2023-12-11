Heartland Votes
Cardinals finalize 2024 coaching staff

The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have finalized the coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 season.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have finalized the coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 season.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have finalized the coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 season.

The team announced two new additions, along with 10 returning coaches and Oliver Marmol, who will be entering his third season as the Redbirds manager.

According to a release from the Cardinals organization, new additions to the staff include former Cardinals pitcher Dean Kiekhefer as assistant pitching coach and Daniel “DC” MacLea as major league coordinator of technology and systems.

The Cardinals announced Daniel Descalso as their new bench coach in late November.

Returning to the staff in their same roles next season will be Dusty Blake as pitching coach, Turner Ward as hitting coach, Brandon Allen as assistant hitting coach, Julio Rangel as assistant pitching coach/bullpen, Patrick “Packy” Elkins as game day planning coach, Stubby Clapp as first base coach, Ron “Pop” Warner as third base coach, Willie McGee as coach, Jamie Pogue as assistant coach/bullpen coach and Kleininger Teran as bullpen catcher.

