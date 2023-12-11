Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Calm work week

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/11.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good afternoon, today looks to be the coldest day of the work week. Highs will remain in the upper 40s with a light, southerly wind. With high pressure overhead, the weather pattern will stay fairly calm this week. Besides Wednesday, which will bring us some cloud coverage and cooler temps, expect lots of sunshine and afternoon highs slightly above average in the mid-50s. The heavier coats, hats, gloves, etc. will still be necessary in the evenings and early mornings. Low temps all week will struggle to make it above freezing. Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a system that could bring an increase of clouds and a slight chance for rain.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Jackson, Mo. was injured in a single-vehicle...
Jackson, Mo. man injured after crash near I-55
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the...
U.S. 641 in Calloway County cleared after crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chilly mornings for the work week
The Salvation Army is in the process of assessing areas in need following the tornadoes that...
Salvation Army to provide aid to community after Dec. 9 tornadoes in Tenn.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunday Morning Outlook: A lot of sunshine and cool temperatures