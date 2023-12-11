Calm work week

Good afternoon, today looks to be the coldest day of the work week. Highs will remain in the upper 40s with a light, southerly wind. With high pressure overhead, the weather pattern will stay fairly calm this week. Besides Wednesday, which will bring us some cloud coverage and cooler temps, expect lots of sunshine and afternoon highs slightly above average in the mid-50s. The heavier coats, hats, gloves, etc. will still be necessary in the evenings and early mornings. Low temps all week will struggle to make it above freezing. Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a system that could bring an increase of clouds and a slight chance for rain.

