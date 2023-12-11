Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Buc-ee’s opens its first Missouri store in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s first Buc-ee’s store opened in Springfield on Monday.

The store on N. Beaver Road, off of I-44, in north Springfield, officially opened at 6 a.m. The travel center includes 53,000 square feet, offering 120 fueling positions.

Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas-based travel center attracts tourists from all over to experience its food, snacks, and merchandise extravagance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Jackson, Mo. was injured in a single-vehicle...
Jackson, Mo. man injured after crash near I-55
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the...
U.S. 641 in Calloway County cleared after crash

Latest News

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving 2 vehicles; driver facing DWI charge
Governor Andy Beshear's second inauguration is set for Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Beshear's 2nd inauguration set for Tuesday
A driver was arrested on a DWI charge after a pedestrian was hit in Butler County, Mo.
Driver arrested on DWI charge after pedestrian hit in Butler Co.
Groundbreakings in Mayfield, Ky. will mark a milestone in the city's recovery two years after...
Groundbreakings in Mayfield mark milestone in city's recovery 2 years after EF4 tornado
Tylar D. Lewis was sentenced to 60 years for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and...
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexual assault, aggravated battery of a child