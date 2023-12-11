Buc-ee’s opens its first Missouri store in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s first Buc-ee’s store opened in Springfield on Monday.

The store on N. Beaver Road, off of I-44, in north Springfield, officially opened at 6 a.m. The travel center includes 53,000 square feet, offering 120 fueling positions.

Autoplay

Buc-ee’s is known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, and friendly beaver mascot. The Texas-based travel center attracts tourists from all over to experience its food, snacks, and merchandise extravagance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.