Winter Solstice walk to be held at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - With the Winter Solstice approaching, Giant City State Park will be celebrating by offering an evening stroll to those interested.

From 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, you can join environmental educator Steve Gariepy as you walk the 1/3 mile accessible Post Oak Trail to mark the Winter Solstice.

According to a release from Giant City State Park, it will be a great time to get out and think about the current position in the solar system while celebrating the return of more light and longer days.

Those planning to attend are asked to dress for the weather and conditions. For more information or to register, you can call 618-457-4836.

