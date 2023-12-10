Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Winter Solstice walk to be held at Giant City State Park

With the Winter Solstice approaching, Giant City State Park will be celebrating by offering an...
With the Winter Solstice approaching, Giant City State Park will be celebrating by offering an evening stroll to those interested(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - With the Winter Solstice approaching, Giant City State Park will be celebrating by offering an evening stroll to those interested.

From 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, you can join environmental educator Steve Gariepy as you walk the 1/3 mile accessible Post Oak Trail to mark the Winter Solstice.

According to a release from Giant City State Park, it will be a great time to get out and think about the current position in the solar system while celebrating the return of more light and longer days.

Those planning to attend are asked to dress for the weather and conditions. For more information or to register, you can call 618-457-4836.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a sexual...
School employee accused of having sexual relationship with student
Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Meteorologist Grant Dade says a tornado watch has been issued for our far south eastern counties.
First Alert: Tracking active weather along with warm, windy conditions
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Jefferson County, Ill.

Latest News

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Jackson, Mo. was injured in a single-vehicle...
Jackson, Mo. man injured after crash near I-55
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man arrested after throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County is blocked until...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 641 in Calloway County blocked due to crash
The Salvation Army is in the process of assessing areas in need following the tornadoes that...
Salvation Army to provide aid to community after Dec. 9 tornadoes in Tenn.