Traffic Alert: U.S. 641 in Calloway County cleared after crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the site of a crash.

Both northbound and southbound lanes have been cleared between Murray and the Calloway-Marshall Co. Line. All lanes are open.

According to KYTC, the crash was between mile marker 13 and 13.1.

Ky. State Police are conducting a crash reconstruction investigation.

