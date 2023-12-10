Traffic Alert: U.S. 641 in Calloway County cleared after crash
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the site of a crash.
Both northbound and southbound lanes have been cleared between Murray and the Calloway-Marshall Co. Line. All lanes are open.
According to KYTC, the crash was between mile marker 13 and 13.1.
Ky. State Police are conducting a crash reconstruction investigation.
