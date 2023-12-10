Heartland Votes
Traffic Alert: U.S. 641 in Calloway County cleared after crash

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the site of a crash(Calloway County Fire-Rescue)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County has been cleared at the site of a crash.

Both northbound and southbound lanes have been cleared between Murray and the Calloway-Marshall Co. Line. All lanes are open.

According to KYTC, the crash was between mile marker 13 and 13.1.

Ky. State Police are conducting a crash reconstruction investigation.

