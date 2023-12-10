Traffic Alert: U.S. 641 in Calloway County blocked due to crash
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County is blocked until further notice due to a crash.
According to KYTC, the crash is between mile marker 13 and 13.1.
The area is blocked between Murray, Ky. and the Calloway-Marshall Co. Line.
The estimated duration is two hours.
Detours have been established at KY 1824/Radio Road and KY 464.
Motorists should avoid the area.
