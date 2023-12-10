Heartland Votes
Sunday Morning Outlook: A lot of sunshine and cool temperatures

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 12/10
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. After yesterdays warm and rainy conditions, expect to see a nice weather day for our Sunday. As you head out the door you might want to grab a jacket as temps are sitting in the upper 30s for this morning. Temps will increase just a bit into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon. Although it might be on the cooler side for today, we will see a lot of sunshine and dry conditions. As we head into tonight expect to see clear skies with temps falling back down into the mid 30s.

Taking a look at our work week, nice sunny and dry weather with consistence temps in the low 50s. As of now we are not expecting any rain systems until next weekend. This is your first alert to enjoy the cooler and sunny weather for this week.

