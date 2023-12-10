SEMO loses hard fought game at Purdue Fort Wayne

Heartland Votes
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s Basketball team lost a tough one on the road on Saturday, December 9 at Purdue Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Redhawks led for much of the first half, but trailed by two at halftime and went on to the nine point defeat against the Fort Wayne Mastodons with a final score of 89-80.

Southeast was led in scoring by TJ Biel with 23 points and Rob Martin with 22.

With the loss, SEMO falls to 3-7 on the season and Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 10-1.

