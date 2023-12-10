Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Salvation Army to provide aid to community after Dec. 9 tornadoes in Tenn.

The Salvation Army is in the process of assessing areas in need following the tornadoes that...
The Salvation Army is in the process of assessing areas in need following the tornadoes that hit parts of Tennessee on Saturday.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army is in the process of assessing areas in need following the tornadoes that hit parts of Tennessee on Saturday.

The organization announced they are preparing to respond to the communities affected by the tornadoes that devastated Middle Tenn. on December 9.

They will begin snack and hydration service, alongside emotional and spiritual care later today in the Madison and Clarksville communities.

“At this time, our team is gearing up to go out into the community to provide food and emotional and spiritual care to our neighbors. We expect our response to increase in other areas as they are further evaluated and the level of need across the entire area becomes known,” said Captain Philip Canning, Incident Commander for The Salvation Army in Nashville. “As always, our response will continue until the need of our neighbors is met.”

If you are interested in helping The Salvation Army, monetary donations are the most effective way to help the team gather the resources needed, according to the organization. One hundred percent of donations given for this disaster will be used to fund The Salvation Army’s emergency response and recovery efforts for this disaster.

To help, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or reach out by mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 436437, Louisville, KY, 40253.

If you wish to send a check, the organization asks that you put ‘December 2023 Middle Tennessee Tornadoes’ on your memo line.

For more information, visit SalvationArmyNashville.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at Hayti R-II is facing charges after it was reported she was having a sexual...
School employee accused of having sexual relationship with student
Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Meteorologist Grant Dade says a tornado watch has been issued for our far south eastern counties.
First Alert: Tracking active weather along with warm, windy conditions
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Zalma, Mo. was seriously injured after an...
Zalma, Mo. man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorcycle crash at the...
Jackson, Mo. man injured after crash near I-55
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports U.S 641 in Calloway County is blocked until...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 641 in Calloway County blocked due to crash
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
The Poplar Bluff Fire Department battled a fully involved building fire on Saturday.
Mo. State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire in Poplar Bluff