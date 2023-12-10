Salvation Army to provide aid to community after Dec. 9 tornadoes in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army is in the process of assessing areas in need following the tornadoes that hit parts of Tennessee on Saturday.

The organization announced they are preparing to respond to the communities affected by the tornadoes that devastated Middle Tenn. on December 9.

They will begin snack and hydration service, alongside emotional and spiritual care later today in the Madison and Clarksville communities.

“At this time, our team is gearing up to go out into the community to provide food and emotional and spiritual care to our neighbors. We expect our response to increase in other areas as they are further evaluated and the level of need across the entire area becomes known,” said Captain Philip Canning, Incident Commander for The Salvation Army in Nashville. “As always, our response will continue until the need of our neighbors is met.”

If you are interested in helping The Salvation Army, monetary donations are the most effective way to help the team gather the resources needed, according to the organization. One hundred percent of donations given for this disaster will be used to fund The Salvation Army’s emergency response and recovery efforts for this disaster.

To help, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or reach out by mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 436437, Louisville, KY, 40253.

If you wish to send a check, the organization asks that you put ‘December 2023 Middle Tennessee Tornadoes’ on your memo line.

For more information, visit SalvationArmyNashville.org.

